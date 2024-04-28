Valmark Advisers Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 0.14% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $25,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12,638.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,407,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,510 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,160,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 403,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,249,000 after acquiring an additional 211,112 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 244.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,429,000 after acquiring an additional 121,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,446,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,994,000 after acquiring an additional 101,996 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $119.78. 322,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,232. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.11 and its 200 day moving average is $114.89. The company has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $123.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.9976 dividend. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

