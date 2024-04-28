Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys 289 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,763 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,717 shares of company stock worth $3,117,156. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $650.23.

Intuit Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $10.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $636.55. 1,192,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,945. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $400.22 and a 52 week high of $671.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.95, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $640.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $603.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

