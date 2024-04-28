Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys 37,552 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 586,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,552 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $20,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 9,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 103,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 10,035 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 248,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,802,000 after purchasing an additional 57,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 6,482 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPEM traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,028,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,245. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.90. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $32.06 and a one year high of $37.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.78.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

