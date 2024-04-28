Valmark Advisers Inc. Cuts Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,590,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $373,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,361 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 15,175.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 713,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $98,758,000 after buying an additional 708,388 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,521,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $345,130,000 after buying an additional 367,665 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,633,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $235,916,000 after buying an additional 313,438 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,647,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $503,490.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,397 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.10.

Shares of GPC traded down $1.14 on Friday, reaching $159.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,003,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.95. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $126.35 and a 12-month high of $174.91.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.59%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

