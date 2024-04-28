Valmark Advisers Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,651 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 0.19% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $7,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2,961.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 923,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,349,000 after acquiring an additional 893,723 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1,027.1% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 924,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,391,000 after acquiring an additional 842,838 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,569,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,251,000 after acquiring an additional 518,271 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,118,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3,365.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 140,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after acquiring an additional 136,860 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ VNQI traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.57. 155,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,551. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $36.58 and a 12 month high of $43.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.56.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

