Valmark Advisers Inc. Grows Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 23,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 21,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.59. The stock had a trading volume of 713,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,204. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.08. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $49.54.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

