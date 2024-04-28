Valmark Advisers Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,193,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156,959 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned about 0.57% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $127,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 134.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGSH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.69. The company had a trading volume of 964,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,115,145. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.97. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.33 and a 52 week high of $58.81.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2019 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.