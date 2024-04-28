Valmark Advisers Inc. Grows Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 733,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,639 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.0% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $55,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.96. The company had a trading volume of 12,676,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,409,162. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $80.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.50.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

