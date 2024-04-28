Valmark Advisers Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $246,000.

RWR stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.97. The company had a trading volume of 348,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,014. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $76.73 and a 12-month high of $97.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.97.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

