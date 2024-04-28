Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $4.12 Million Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,592 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned about 0.32% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $4,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 947.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA RWO traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.22. 83,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,305. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.08. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.52.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

