Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $61.47 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,544 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $61,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $180.15. The stock had a trading volume of 440,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,049. The stock has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.79. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.23 and a twelve month high of $187.24.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

