Valmark Advisers Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,568 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $8,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 20,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 134,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,264,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 366,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,149,000 after buying an additional 20,396 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

STIP traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.20. 279,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,963. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.13 and its 200 day moving average is $98.36. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.27 and a one year high of $99.52.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

