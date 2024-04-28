Valmark Advisers Inc. Invests $13.95 Million in Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB)

Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 527,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,951,000.

Separately, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,701,000.

NYSEARCA CGCB traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.42. The stock had a trading volume of 79,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,907. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.75. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.42 and a twelve month high of $26.77.

The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

