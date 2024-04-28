Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases New Position in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:YSEP)

Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:YSEP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 37,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter valued at $1,426,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 19,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 9,090 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter worth $212,000.

FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $21.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,095 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.05 million, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.45.

About FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September (YSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

