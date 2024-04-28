Valmark Advisers Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,336,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 12.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,570,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $549,156,000 after purchasing an additional 502,785 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 41.2% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,506,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $181,049,000 after purchasing an additional 439,360 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 1,038.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 472,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,720,000 after purchasing an additional 430,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 53.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,214,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $145,951,000 after purchasing an additional 421,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $167.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $3,208,286.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,120.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total transaction of $1,132,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,242.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $3,208,286.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,120.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,056 shares of company stock worth $5,272,681 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of PSX traded down $5.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.41. 4,206,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,131,287. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.55 and its 200-day moving average is $137.06. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $89.74 and a 1 year high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 4.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.31%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

