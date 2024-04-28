Valmark Advisers Inc. Takes Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 872.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 121,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,795,000 after purchasing an additional 109,275 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,703,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,396,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,997 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth approximately $1,119,000. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total transaction of $1,418,738.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total value of $1,418,738.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 5,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.70, for a total transaction of $1,268,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,932 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,663 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

CRL traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $229.03. The stock had a trading volume of 322,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,257. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.40. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.65 and a twelve month high of $275.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.83.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.23.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

