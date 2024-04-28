Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 67.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,724 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $4,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 846.4% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000.

Shares of VDC opened at $201.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.49. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $172.75 and a 12-month high of $204.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.75.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

