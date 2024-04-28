Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Raised by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Addison Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $5.99 on Friday, reaching $335.18. 1,437,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,254. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $246.26 and a 52 week high of $348.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.24.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

