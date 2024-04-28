Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $692,917,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 682,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,830,000 after buying an additional 85,685 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $194,586,000 after buying an additional 80,145 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,036,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,844,000 after buying an additional 58,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $20,488,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

VGT stock opened at $503.94 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $374.52 and a one year high of $536.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $514.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $483.62.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

