Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 79,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

VV stock traded up $2.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $233.54. 173,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,417. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $184.15 and a 52 week high of $241.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $234.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.