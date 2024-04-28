Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Shares Sold by Absolute Capital Management LLC

Absolute Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,068 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 2.1% of Absolute Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000.

VCLT opened at $74.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.05. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $67.47 and a twelve month high of $81.11.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3181 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

