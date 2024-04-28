Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stock Holdings Lowered by Dohj LLC

Dohj LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 51.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,239 shares during the quarter. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTEB. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000.

VTEB stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,998,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,150,720. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $51.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.00.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

