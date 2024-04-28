Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 291,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,989,000 after purchasing an additional 8,077 shares in the last quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 10,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 2,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 42,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $107.72 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $88.74 and a 12-month high of $110.74. The stock has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.26 and a 200 day moving average of $102.40.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

