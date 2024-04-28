Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) CEO Grant Pickering Sells 15,000 Shares

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $928,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,588,286.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Grant Pickering also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

On Monday, March 25th, Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.93, for a total value of $1,003,950.00.

On Friday, March 1st, Grant Pickering sold 2,616 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $192,799.20.

On Thursday, February 1st, Grant Pickering sold 2,616 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total value of $193,348.56.

On Monday, January 29th, Grant Pickering sold 30,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total value of $1,980,900.00.

Vaxcyte Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCVX opened at $60.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.44. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.57 and a 1 year high of $82.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.93). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.73) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PCVX. Bank of America boosted their target price on Vaxcyte from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Vaxcyte

Institutional Trading of Vaxcyte

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCVX. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,180,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,494,000. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,970,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vaxcyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,035,000. Finally, First Turn Management LLC acquired a new position in Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,453,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vaxcyte

(Get Free Report)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.