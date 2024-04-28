Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.29.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VERA. Oppenheimer began coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Vera Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Vera Therapeutics

In other news, Director Maha Katabi purchased 161,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,628,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,481,826. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Maha Katabi acquired 161,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,990.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,628,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,481,826. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Joseph R. Young sold 5,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $228,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 526,551 shares of company stock valued at $21,533,345 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,574,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,585,000 after purchasing an additional 134,125 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 964.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 64,968 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $668,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,870,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 470.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 47,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Vera Therapeutics stock opened at $39.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.95. Vera Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $50.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

