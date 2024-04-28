Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Short Interest Up 241.2% in April

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,200 shares, an increase of 241.2% from the March 31st total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE NIE opened at $21.91 on Friday. Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a 52-week low of $18.61 and a 52-week high of $22.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.18.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 345,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after acquiring an additional 19,491 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 1,868.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 259,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after acquiring an additional 246,508 shares during the period. OxenFree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 11,938 shares during the period.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

