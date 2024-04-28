Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Short Interest Up 241.2% in April

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,200 shares, an increase of 241.2% from the March 31st total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE NIE opened at $21.91 on Friday. Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a 52-week low of $18.61 and a 52-week high of $22.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.18.
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.13%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Company Profile
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
