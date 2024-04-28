Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The closed-end fund reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.41, reports. The firm had revenue of $200.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.54 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 15.45%.

Virtus Investment Partners Stock Performance

VRTS stock opened at $227.58 on Friday. Virtus Investment Partners has a 1 year low of $165.00 and a 1 year high of $263.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.72.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Virtus Investment Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on VRTS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $211.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com lowered Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

View Our Latest Analysis on VRTS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Investment Partners

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,720 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $21,152,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,081 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $23,229,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 3.3% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 89,496 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $18,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,649,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 3.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,190 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $11,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.