Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by Terril Brothers Inc.

Terril Brothers Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,810 shares during the quarter. Vistra makes up about 3.0% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Terril Brothers Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vistra worth $8,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VST. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Vistra by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vistra by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In other Vistra news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $5,734,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,470,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Vistra news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 86,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $5,114,019.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,069,030.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $5,734,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,470,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 257,285 shares of company stock worth $15,404,397. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on VST shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Vistra in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Vistra from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.20.

Vistra Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:VST traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.70. 3,583,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,429,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.18. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $75.89. The firm has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.45.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($1.02). Vistra had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 24.02%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

