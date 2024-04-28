VusionGroup (OTCMKTS:SRBEF) Trading Down 10.2%

VusionGroup S.A. (OTCMKTS:SRBEF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 10.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $135.15 and last traded at $137.86. Approximately 974 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 187% from the average daily volume of 339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.45.

VusionGroup Trading Down 10.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.46.

VusionGroup Company Profile

VusionGroup SA provides digitalization solutions for commerce in Europe, Asia, and North America. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) devices, including electronic shelf labels, cameras, fixtures and accessories, infrastructure, Wi-Fi integrations, and Captana wireless mini cameras; and retail IoT SaaS solutions comprising VUSION Cloud, VUSION Asset Management, VUSION Manager, VUSION Studio, VUSION Link, VUSION Engage, Storefront, VUSION Rail, and VUSION Ads for brands.

