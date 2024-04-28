Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.08

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.08 and traded as high as C$0.12. Wallbridge Mining shares last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 738,998 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.09. The stock has a market cap of C$117.30 million, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.53.

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, discovery, development, and production of gold properties. The company also explores for copper and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in Northern Abitibi, Quebec, Canada.

