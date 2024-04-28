Wedbush Boosts Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $3,200.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wedbush from $2,850.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q2 2024 earnings at $15.39 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $18.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $68.56 EPS.

CMG has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,246.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $2,650.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,265.00 to $3,366.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3,137.12.

NYSE CMG opened at $3,186.97 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $1,768.64 and a fifty-two week high of $3,199.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,822.95 and a 200-day moving average of $2,430.22. The stock has a market cap of $87.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.28.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill are scheduled to split on the morning of Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $13.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.63 by $1.74. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 55.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher W. Brandt sold 3,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,927.84, for a total transaction of $9,219,768.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,071,093.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher W. Brandt sold 3,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,927.84, for a total value of $9,219,768.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,071,093.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total value of $1,956,382.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,271 shares in the company, valued at $97,221,776.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,793 shares of company stock valued at $18,321,152. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,707,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,191,334,000 after purchasing an additional 23,151 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,125,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,575,057,000 after buying an additional 8,541 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 509,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $934,147,000 after buying an additional 7,677 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $824,217,000 after buying an additional 24,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 399,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $732,552,000 after acquiring an additional 13,482 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

