Wells Fargo & Company Increases Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target to $136.00

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $131.00 to $136.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KMB. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $134.85.

NYSE KMB opened at $135.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.89. Kimberly-Clark has a 12-month low of $116.32 and a 12-month high of $147.09.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark T. Smucker bought 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,050.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark T. Smucker bought 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 926.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

