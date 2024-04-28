Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 83.0% from the March 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Wereldhave Price Performance
OTCMKTS WRDEF opened at $14.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.05. Wereldhave has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $16.23.
Wereldhave Company Profile
