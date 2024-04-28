Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 83.0% from the March 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wereldhave Price Performance

OTCMKTS WRDEF opened at $14.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.05. Wereldhave has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $16.23.

Get Wereldhave alerts:

Wereldhave Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Wereldhave N.V. (the Company) is an investment company that invests in real estate (shopping centers and offices). The property portfolio of Wereldhave N.V. and its subsidiaries (the Group') is located in Belgium, France and the Netherlands. The Group is principally involved in leasing investment property under operating leases.

Receive News & Ratings for Wereldhave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wereldhave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.