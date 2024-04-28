WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP) Raises Dividend to $0.42 Per Share

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This is an increase from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.
WesBanco Stock Performance
Shares of WesBanco stock opened at $24.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.78. WesBanco has a 12-month low of $17.35 and a 12-month high of $24.77.
About WesBanco
