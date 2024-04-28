WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP) Raises Dividend to $0.42 Per Share

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This is an increase from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

WesBanco Stock Performance

Shares of WesBanco stock opened at $24.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.78. WesBanco has a 12-month low of $17.35 and a 12-month high of $24.77.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

