West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $28.55

West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.55 and traded as high as $29.66. West Coast Community Bancorp shares last traded at $29.66, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.
West Coast Community Bancorp Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $249.74 million, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.55 and a 200-day moving average of $28.03.
West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.35 million during the quarter.
West Coast Community Bancorp Announces Dividend
West Coast Community Bancorp Company Profile
West Coast Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Santa Cruz County Bank that provides a range of commercial and personal banking services to residents and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, term certificate, money market, and health savings accounts; and IRAs and retirement plans.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than West Coast Community Bancorp
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for West Coast Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Coast Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.