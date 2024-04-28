West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $28.55

West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.55 and traded as high as $29.66. West Coast Community Bancorp shares last traded at $29.66, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

West Coast Community Bancorp Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $249.74 million, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.55 and a 200-day moving average of $28.03.

West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.35 million during the quarter.

West Coast Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

West Coast Community Bancorp Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. West Coast Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.15%.

West Coast Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Santa Cruz County Bank that provides a range of commercial and personal banking services to residents and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, term certificate, money market, and health savings accounts; and IRAs and retirement plans.

