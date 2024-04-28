WEX (NYSE:WEX) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.750-3.850 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $675.0 million-$685.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $679.0 million. WEX also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 16.100-16.600 EPS.

WEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on WEX from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on WEX from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on WEX from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on WEX from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $240.00.

Shares of NYSE:WEX traded up $1.55 on Friday, hitting $216.58. 427,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,318. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $230.59 and its 200 day moving average is $203.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.59. WEX has a 1-year low of $161.95 and a 1-year high of $244.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $663.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.75 million. WEX had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 10.21%. Sell-side analysts predict that WEX will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.55, for a total value of $1,290,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,130.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other WEX news, SVP Sara Trickett sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.61, for a total transaction of $199,229.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.55, for a total value of $1,290,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,130.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,326 shares of company stock valued at $6,281,961 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

