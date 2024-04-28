White Pine Capital LLC Has $497,000 Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

White Pine Capital LLC lessened its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GEHC. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 36,900.0% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.09.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

GE HealthCare Technologies stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.24. 1,790,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,231,738. The company has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.35 and a twelve month high of $94.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.52.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.97%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.