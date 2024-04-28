White Pine Capital LLC Has $682,000 Stock Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 34,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the period.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

In other news, insider Thomas Charles Fisher sold 11,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $178,708.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 254,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,974,493.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.69.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

NYSE PEB traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.96. The stock had a trading volume of 935,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,438. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $11.39 and a 12 month high of $16.65.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $314.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.34 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.88%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -3.92%.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

(Free Report)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.