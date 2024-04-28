White Pine Capital LLC Has $736,000 Position in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) by 127.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,300 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC owned 0.25% of AxoGen worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AxoGen by 534.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AxoGen in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of AxoGen in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 66.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 24,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 9,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Get AxoGen alerts:

Insider Activity at AxoGen

In related news, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 39,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $301,670.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,124,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,636,659.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael Patrick Donovan sold 36,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $319,891.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,708 shares in the company, valued at $314,587.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 39,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $301,670.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,124,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,636,659.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,201 shares of company stock valued at $928,054 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of AXGN traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.63. 421,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,662. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.36. AxoGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $10.83.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.11. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 13.66% and a negative return on equity of 22.38%. The company had revenue of $42.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AXGN

AxoGen Company Profile

(Free Report)

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.