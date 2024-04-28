White Pine Capital LLC Increases Stake in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,312 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,303 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC owned approximately 0.22% of American Software worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Software by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,331,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,722,000 after acquiring an additional 13,979 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in American Software by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 614,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,947,000 after acquiring an additional 42,723 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new position in American Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,195,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Software by 114.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 361,829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 192,737 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of American Software by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 335,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 41,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

AMSWA traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.22. 136,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,526. American Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $13.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.99. The company has a market cap of $339.51 million, a P/E ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 0.70.

American Software ( NASDAQ:AMSWA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.13. American Software had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $25.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Software, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.72%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other segments. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, network optimization supply, deploy aligned with integrated business planning and supply chain data management.

