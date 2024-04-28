White Pine Capital LLC Purchases 10,947 Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Free Report) by 55.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,947 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in TTEC were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,359,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,869,000 after acquiring an additional 16,913 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 502,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,889,000 after acquiring an additional 277,860 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC in the third quarter worth $225,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 23.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 62.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. 38.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TTEC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on TTEC in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research cut TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of TTEC in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

TTEC Stock Performance

Shares of TTEC stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.72. 209,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,381. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.31 million, a P/E ratio of 42.89, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.12. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.66 and a 1 year high of $36.70.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $626.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.98 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 0.34%. As a group, analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

TTEC Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 4.6%. TTEC’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.

