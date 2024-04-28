White Pine Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

White Pine Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Free Report) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 148,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 48,029 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Codexis were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CDXS. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Codexis in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Codexis by 62.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 295,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 113,100 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in Codexis in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

CDXS has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark upgraded Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Codexis to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.80.

CDXS stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.66. The company had a trading volume of 513,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,941. The company has a market capitalization of $187.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.73. Codexis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $4.91.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.18. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 47.58% and a negative net margin of 108.69%. The company had revenue of $26.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 million. As a group, analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver, a technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering biocatalysts that perform chemical transformations and enhance the efficiency and productivity of manufacturing processes.

