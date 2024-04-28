White Pine Capital LLC Reduces Position in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

White Pine Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,521 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,169 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Ribbon Communications were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RBBN. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 425,621 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 8,671 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,176,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $387,000. 70.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Ribbon Communications from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th.

Ribbon Communications Price Performance

Shares of RBBN stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.13. The company had a trading volume of 589,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,962. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.19. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $3.65.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $226.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.63 million. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. As a group, analysts predict that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dan Redington sold 34,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $106,801.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,839 shares in the company, valued at $207,200.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bruns H. Grayson bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $289,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 590,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,605.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dan Redington sold 34,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $106,801.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,200.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 103,000 shares of company stock worth $297,720 and have sold 66,000 shares worth $205,119. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products, solutions, and services for voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications, and unified communications and collaboration.

