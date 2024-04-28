White Pine Capital LLC Sells 1,359 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

White Pine Capital LLC reduced its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LQD. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 194.4% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,207,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 50,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of LQD traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.13. The stock had a trading volume of 11,784,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,704,788. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.30 and its 200 day moving average is $106.70. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.24 and a 12-month high of $111.40.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

