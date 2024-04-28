Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) to Issue Dividend of $0.04

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0442 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.
Whitecap Resources Stock Down 1.1 %
SPGYF opened at $7.88 on Friday. Whitecap Resources has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $8.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.10.
About Whitecap Resources
