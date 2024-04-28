Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) to Issue Dividend of $0.04

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0442 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

Whitecap Resources Stock Down 1.1 %

SPGYF opened at $7.88 on Friday. Whitecap Resources has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $8.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.10.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

