Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $15.40-17.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $16.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 15.400-17.000 EPS.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ WTW traded down $5.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $250.95. The company had a trading volume of 770,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,884. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $269.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.73. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12-month low of $195.29 and a 12-month high of $278.86.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.08. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 16.27 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st were given a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.31%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WTW shares. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $297.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $318.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $293.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WTW

Insider Activity at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.13, for a total value of $299,343.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,782.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.