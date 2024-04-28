Wrapped TRON (WTRX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $708,972.31

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. Wrapped TRON has a market cap of $10.57 billion and approximately $708,972.31 worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped TRON has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped TRON Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 87,557,524,860 coins and its circulating supply is 87,557,482,771 coins. Wrapped TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped TRON is tron.network. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 87,559,484,503.55461 with 87,559,477,726.16641 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.12008344 USD and is up 0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $930,884.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

