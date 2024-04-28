Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.97. Xtant Medical shares last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 60,194 shares traded.

Xtant Medical Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.11 million during the quarter. Xtant Medical had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 0.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xtant Medical

About Xtant Medical

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Xtant Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xtant Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Xtant Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc provides regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons. It offers OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSelect DBM Putty to mold into any shape and compressed into bony voids; OsteoSelect PLUS DBM Putty to deliver handling properties and ensure patient safety through validated terminal sterilization; 3Demin, a family of allografts that maximizes osteoconductivity and the osteoinductive potential of human bone; OsteoFactor, a processed allograft that contains retained growth factors found within the endosteum layer of allograft bone; OsteoVive Plus, a growth factor enriched cellular bone matrix; and nanOss family of products that provide osteoconductive nano-structured hydroxyapatite and an engineered extracellular matrix bioscaffold collagen carrier.

Featured Articles

