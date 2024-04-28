Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $725.72

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 725.72 ($8.96) and traded as low as GBX 600 ($7.41). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 614 ($7.58), with a volume of 13,129 shares.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £147.79 million, a P/E ratio of 1,279.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 633.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 725.67.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Company Profile

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. engages in the operation and management of pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services. The company was founded in 1831 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

