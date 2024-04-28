Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,648 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 10,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ventas by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 110,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $44.00 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.33 and a 1-year high of $50.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.09.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,636.21%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VTR. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI raised Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ventas

About Ventas

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.